Prue Leith 'to replace Mary Berry' on Great British Bake Off

Former Great British Menu judge will be seen as 'like for like' replacement, according to reports.

Mary Berry (l) could be replaced by Prue Leith (r) PA

Former The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry is set to be replaced by television cook Prue Leith, according to reports.

GBBO, which will controversially move to Channel 4 later this year, has been looking for a co-judge for Paul Hollywood since Berry decided to remain with the BBC.

Leith, 76, a former Great British Menu judge, is expected to be seen as a "like for like" replacement for Berry, 81, The Sun reported.

In a revamped version of the popular baking show - first aired on BBC Two in 2010 - previous hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will also be replaced.

Hollywood, 50, is the only member of the original cast to remain with the programme, whose move in channel caused uproar among fans.

Paul Hollywood might soon have a new co-judge on GBBO PA

A source told The Sun: "Both are from similar backgrounds, so hopefully viewers will be accepting and give Prue a chance to win them over.

"Following in Mary's footsteps is a big challenge. But the producers are confident that Prue has all the attributes. In cookery circles she's practically royalty."

The South African-born author, campaigner and restaurateur stepped down as a judge on The Great British Menu in October after 10 years on the programme.

GBBO's official new line-up is expected to be announced "in due course," a Channel 4 spokeswoman added.

Last month Berry was named best TV judge at the National Television Awards for GBBO.