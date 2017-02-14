Summer Nights line-up unveiled for Kelvingrove Bandstand

Texas and Brian Wilson will play the popular festival, running in the Glasgow park from August 2-13.

Summer Nights: KT Tunstall, Seasick Steve, Texas, Brian Wilson. Hothouse Publicity

The Summer Nights music festival is to return to Kelvingrove Bandstand for a fourth consecutive year with stars from Scotland and around the world taking to the stage.

Texas, KT Tunstall, Seasick Steve and Pixies will all come to Glasgow between August 2 and 13 for a series of concerts.

Other artists scheduled to appear include The Shires, Arab Strap and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performing their iconic 1966 album Pet Sounds.



Tickets go on sale on Friday with special guests at each show still to be announced.

Sharleen Spiteri from Texas said: "This feels like truly going home, where I spent most of my formative years.

"It'll be great to have a stage and a PA, just like the six-year-old me running up and down the park singing to an imaginary audience would have wished for."

Kelvingrove Bandstand: Venue restored to former glory.

The festival first began in 2014 after a £2.1m refurbishment of the Glasgow landmark.

Past acts from over the years have included Primal Scream, Van Morrison, Echo and the Bunnymen, Teenage Fanclub and King Creosote.

Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music said: "We are delighted to be returning to the Kelvingrove Bandstand for our fourth year of Regular Music's Summer Nights, bringing with us such a stellar selection of world class performers, including the wonderful Brian Wilson performing the 50th anniversary of Pet Sounds, to this truly unique setting right in the heart of Glasgow."

Tickets go on sale from 9am this February from Ticketmaster or 0844 844 0444.

