Melbourne no paradise city for Guns N' Roses after mix-up

The legendary band were booed by fans after their announcer shouted 'Sydney' as they went on stage.

Guns N Roses' latest tour features Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. PA

Legendary rock band Guns N Roses were booed by fans on Monday night after their 'Not In This Lifetime Tour' reached Melbourne but they confused the city with Sydney.

The group were already nearly an hour late when guitar technician McBob who has been introducing them on to stages around the world during their latest shows shouted 'Sydney' and after a brief pause the fans soon let him know that he had said the wrong place.

The lapse was captured by fan JL Cover and posted on YouTube.

Several fans posted comments on Twitter about the mix-up but most seemed to see the funny side.

The blunder was soon forgiven as the group, including core original members of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, launched into several classics including 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.

Although some people also later complained that there were three less songs played than at the Sydney gig.

Guns N Roses had been in Sydney just before playing in Melbourne. Guns N Roses / Twitter

Later the band apologised for the mistake and thanked their Melbourne fans for "all the love".

Lead guitarist Slash tweeted that it was a "Spinal Tap intro" but said the group had a great time.