  • STV
  • MySTV

YouTube star dropped by Disney over anti-Semitic jokes

ITV

Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, said he was trying to 'show how crazy the modern world is'.

Pew Die Pie said he had included Nazi imagery in his videos as a joke.
Pew Die Pie said he had included Nazi imagery in his videos as a joke. PewDiePie / YouTube

YouTube's biggest star has been dropped from a partnership with Disney after he repeatedly posted seemingly anti-Semitic jokes and images in his videos.

Swedish comedian Felix Kjellberg, who posts under the name PewDiePie, said he included hate material as a joke but Disney said he had crossed a line and they were no longer willing to work with him.

The YouTuber had gained 53 million followers for videos based around game play and comedy skits in which he cultivated a provocative persona with frequent outbursts and edgy jokes.

However he had recently attracted criticism - and a new following of White Supremacists - after he began to weave in Nazi imagery and jokes which many saw as anti-Semitic in recent months.

In one film last month, Kjellberg showed two Indian men he paid to hold up a sign that says "Death to all Jews".

Kjellberg said he was trying to make a point about how people would do anything for money.
Kjellberg said he was trying to make a point about how people would do anything for money. PewDiePie / YouTube

He said that he was trying to "show how crazy the modern world is" but Disney's Maker Studios said that it was no longer willing to work with him.

"Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate," said Make Studios in a comment to the Wall Street Journal.

YouTube also cancelled the second season of Kjellberg's reality show Scare PewDiePie as the scandal grew.

Kjellberg has since taken down as least one of the contentious videos and said in a statement posted on Tumblr that he did not support hate speech.

"I think it's important to say something and I want to make one thing clear: I am in no way supporting any kind of hateful attitudes," he wrote.

Many commenters have said that whatever his intent, his hugely popular posts have served to fuel anti-Semitism.

Some fans said they would be standing by him an the row was overblown.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.