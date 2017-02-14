  • STV
  • MySTV

Harrison Ford 'in near-miss with packed passenger jet'

ITV

The Hollywood star reportedly nearly struck a Boeing after coming down to land in the wrong place.

Ford apparently asked controllers: 'Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?'
Ford apparently asked controllers: 'Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?' AP

Harrison Ford narrowly missed striking a packed passenger jet carrying 116 people after getting confused over where he was supposed to land, according to reports.

The Hollywood star, who holds a private pilot license, only just overshot the American Airlines plane after accidentally coming down on a taxiing lane instead of a runway in California, according to NBC News.

He was reportedly then caught on air traffic recordings asking: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

Ford's famed Star Wars character Han Solo would never be caught making such a basic error.

But it was just the latest in a series of mishaps for the actor, who has repeatedly come to grief while flying his collection of vintage small planes.

Officials work on the wreckage of a vintage plane crashed by Ford in 2015.
Officials work on the wreckage of a vintage plane crashed by Ford in 2015. AP

Ford crashed a World War II era plane on a golf course in Los Angeles in 2015 after suffering engine problems.

He also downed a helicopter in 1999 during a training session.

However, Ford, who trained as a pilot in the 1950s, is generally considered to be an good pilot in flying circles.

The passenger plane in the latest incident suffered no damage and was able to take off for Dallas as planned shortly afterwards.

Ford may be left to answer a few questions though, as landing in a taxi lane breaches national regulations.

An investigation into the accident has since reportedly been launched, which could hit the actor with sanctions up to the loss of his pilot's license.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.