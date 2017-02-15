Robbie Williams to join Take That on Let It Shine final show

Singer set to rejoin former group for final of TV talent show as well as appearing as guest judge.

Robbie Williams is to re-join Take That for a special performance on Let It Shine. PA

Robbie Williams is set to rejoin his former group Take That for the final of TV talent show Let It Shine.

The singer will join the show's panel as a guest judge, as well as give a special performance with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

The BBC show's final will see three groups of singers battle it out for the opportunity to star in a West End musical based on Take That's biggest hits.

Robbie Williams will join Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen in the series final. PA

They will each perform twice in front of judges Williams, Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp, before the public are able to vote.

Williams left Take That in 1995 before briefly rejoining to create the Progress album in 2010.

He said: "I'm looking forward to being back with Gary, Mark and Howard on Let It Shine and am excited to be a guest judge for the very special final."

The show has featured a number of guest judges, including Glee star Amber Riley, pop veteran Lulu and for this weekend's semi-final, former Pussy Cat Doll Ashley Roberts.