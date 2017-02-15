Alanis Morissette loses £1.6m in burglary at Los Angeles home

Singer and family were not reported to have been at home when the burglary took place on February 9.

Alanis Morissette has had £1.6 million worth of jewellery and other valuables stolen from her LA home.

The Ironic singer or her family were not reported to have been at home when the burglary took place on 9 February.

The 42-year-old, best known for her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, is married to rapper Mario "Souleye" Treadway and the couple have two children together.

Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating the burglary in which a safe was stolen as well as "some property damage" at the house in Brentwood.

The incident comes a month after Morissette's former business manager admitted stealing more than £5.7 million from the singer and other celebrities.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 48, was charged wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return for failing to disclose the embezzled funds to the tax authorities, US prosecutors said.