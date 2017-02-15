Rolf Harris faces retrial accused of four indecent assaults

The charges against the former TV personality include one new count against a girl in 1978.

Rolf Harris faces a retrial over alleged sex offences PA

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris will face a retrial on three sex offence charges and one new count, a prosecutor has said.

Last week a jury found the 86-year-old not guilty of three assaults, after a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Harris appeared via video-link for Wednesday's hearing.

The former TV star is accused of four indecent assaults against three female teenagers, in attacks spanning two decades.

He will be retried for the alleged indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl in 1971, a 13-year-old girl in 1983, and a teenage girl in 1978.

He faces a new count of assault against the same girl in the 1978 allegation.

The retrial date is set for May 15.

Judge Alistair McCreath remanded Harris in custody.