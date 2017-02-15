Love Actually cast reunites for Comic Relief sequel

Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, and Keira Knightley have started filming a ten-minute special for charity.

Martine McCutcheon, Hugh Grant, and Keira Knightley will all star in the sequel. PA

Stars from festive romantic comedy Love Actually are reuniting for a spin-off in aid of Comic Relief.

Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Colin Firth have begun filming the 10-minute film which catches up with the characters 14 years after they worked together on the festive film in 2003.

Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon and Marcus Brigstocke will also reprise their roles for the Red Nose Day programme.

Written by the original film's creator Richard Curtis, the short film will air on BBC One's live Red Nose Day 2017 programme on March 24.

Bill Nighy at the Love Actually premiere in 2003. PA

Mr Curtis has predicted it will be a "nostalgic moment" for the old cast, but admitted he was most interested to see who had aged most gracefully.

"I guess that's the big question...or is it so obviously Liam [Neeson]?" he said.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to."

The screenwriter added: "We hope to make something that'll be fun - very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day."