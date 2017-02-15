  • STV
Man jailed for attacking X Factor singer James Arthur

ITV

Christopher Revell was jailed after singer had fling with his ex-partner.

James Arthur was attacked in a pub in Redcar by Christopher Revell
James Arthur was attacked in a pub in Redcar by Christopher Revell PA

A man has been jailed for smashing a pint glass over James Arthur's head after the singer had a fling with his former girlfriend.

The unprovoked attack by jealous ex-lover Christopher Revell, 31, took place in The Plimsoll Line pub, Redcar, as the star was out drinking with friends.

Revell ran towards the former X Factor winner from behind, smashing the glass on his head, followed up by a punch before he was dragged off.

Arthur, who was taken to hospital and needed five staples in his head, hadreportedly had a one-night stand with Gemma Iveson after she had broken up with Revell.

Earlier in the evening of August 20, Ms Iveson had taken a selfie with28-year-old Arthur and then shown it to Revell.

Prosecutor Nick Dry said: "James Arthur and his group were walking towards the beer garden when without warning or provocation Mr Revell smashed a glass forcibly on the back of his head.

"As he stumbled forward from the incident the defendant followed up with apunch."

James Arthur needed hospital treatment after the attack
James Arthur needed hospital treatment after the attack Cleveland Police

He told Teesside Crown Court that Revell, a former cable fitter from Redcar,had initially denied using a glass after he was arrested.

"He claimed he had attacked him because he had slept with an ex-girlfriendsome time ago," he said.

"He said he had lost it and whacked him as hard as he could.

"He denied using a glass and said he had gone into a rage when Arthur smirked at him."

The court heard that the couple had broken up and then got back together, but after doing so the defendant found text messages on her phone relating to the fling with Arthur.

Mr Dry said Revell had 12 previous convictions, including battery and assault.

In a statement read out in court, Arthur claimed he initially feared theinjuries would affect his music career and said he felt nervous to visit friends and family in his home town.

Andrew Turton, defending, said his client had lost his home and his job working offshore as a result of the attack.

"The defendant was in a previous relationship with a local woman and there was a fallout between the two," he said.

"The relationship resumed but it became apparent from text messages on her phone that there had been an encounter with James Arthur which sounded the death knell for the relationship."

The attack happened in the Plimsoll Line pub
The attack happened in the Plimsoll Line pub Google

Sentencing Revell to five-and-a-half years in prison after he pleaded guilty,Judge Tony Briggs said the attack had left Arthur with a "nasty gash on hishead".

"It's clear from your record that you are someone who has difficulty controlling your temper," he said.

"You went after James Arthur and attacked him from behind forcefully with aglass you had in your hand and followed it up with a punch."

Speaking after the case, James Arthur thanked police for helping get justice.

