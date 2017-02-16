  • STV
  • MySTV

Corrie child grooming story caused 'heated debate'

ITV

The plotline led some of the writers to ask 'should we be going into this darker territory?'

Some of the Coronation Street writers questioned whether the show should go into 'dark territory' with its child grooming plot
Some of the Coronation Street writers questioned whether the show should go into 'dark territory' with its child grooming plot David Crook/ ITV Plc

Coronation Street's current child grooming plot line was the cause of "heated debate" and "many discussions" between writers who felt torn over whether the story should be written at all, it has been revealed.

According to writer Jan McVerry the controversial story - which sees teenager Bethany Platt become involved with the much older Nathan Curtis - even caused some of the other writers to ask themselves "should we be going into this darker territory?"

McVerry told The Daily Star: "I think it's an important story to tell for young people, particularly those who may be lacking in self-confidence.

"My own children are teenagers but others with very young children have asked 'Should we be going into this darker territory?"'

A spokeswoman for the ITV soap said the show worked very closely with the NSPCC and Greater Manchester Police to get the story right.

Wednesday's episode saw the two characters kiss
Wednesday's episode saw the two characters kiss Mark Bruce/ITV Plc

The story developed on the show this week with Wednesday night's episode seeing the pair, played by actors Lucy Fallon and Chris Harper, kissing in a car as their relationship began to get more serious despite there being a 20 year age gap between them.

After the scenes aired viewers shared their shock at what was happening on screen by posting messages on Twitter saying things like "don't do it" and "Bethany be careful".

Barnardo's children's charity has praised the story line for shedding light on the important issue of child grooming, arguing that the more awareness there was of the issue the more chance there would be of stopping it.

The charity's Chief Executive Javed Khan, said: "Audiences will be able to recognise the signs of grooming and child sexual exploitation and help prevent children being abused.

"The more awareness there is, the more chance we have of keeping children from harm."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.