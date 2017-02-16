Corrie child grooming story caused 'heated debate'

The plotline led some of the writers to ask 'should we be going into this darker territory?'

Coronation Street's current child grooming plot line was the cause of "heated debate" and "many discussions" between writers who felt torn over whether the story should be written at all, it has been revealed.

According to writer Jan McVerry the controversial story - which sees teenager Bethany Platt become involved with the much older Nathan Curtis - even caused some of the other writers to ask themselves "should we be going into this darker territory?"

McVerry told The Daily Star: "I think it's an important story to tell for young people, particularly those who may be lacking in self-confidence.

"My own children are teenagers but others with very young children have asked 'Should we be going into this darker territory?"'

A spokeswoman for the ITV soap said the show worked very closely with the NSPCC and Greater Manchester Police to get the story right.

The story developed on the show this week with Wednesday night's episode seeing the pair, played by actors Lucy Fallon and Chris Harper, kissing in a car as their relationship began to get more serious despite there being a 20 year age gap between them.

After the scenes aired viewers shared their shock at what was happening on screen by posting messages on Twitter saying things like "don't do it" and "Bethany be careful".

Barnardo's children's charity has praised the story line for shedding light on the important issue of child grooming, arguing that the more awareness there was of the issue the more chance there would be of stopping it.

The charity's Chief Executive Javed Khan, said: "Audiences will be able to recognise the signs of grooming and child sexual exploitation and help prevent children being abused.

"The more awareness there is, the more chance we have of keeping children from harm."