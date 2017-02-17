  • STV
  • MySTV

Beatles inspiration Strawberry Field to undergo revamp

ITV

Former children's home that inspired the hit to be redeveloped by Salvation Army.

Fans of the Beatles still visit the site and write messages on the walls to the entrance.
Fans of the Beatles still visit the site and write messages on the walls to the entrance. PA

The former children's home that inspired one of the Beatles' greatest hits Strawberry Fields Forever, is to be redeveloped by the Salvation Army.

Plans for the historic site, where John Lennon played as a child, include a training and work placements hub for young people with learning disabilities and a place for spiritual exploration.

There will also be an exhibition exploring the history of the building, the song and John Lennon's early life spent at Strawberry Field.

Today the charity launched a public appeal for funds - 50 years to the day since Strawberry Fields Forever was released in the UK as a double-A side single with Penny Lane.

The site in Woolton, south Liverpool, is close to where John Lennon grew up with his aunt Mimi, after being handed over to her care by his mother.

John Lennon played in the grounds of Strawberry Field as a child which later inspired one of his greatest hits.
John Lennon played in the grounds of Strawberry Field as a child which later inspired one of his greatest hits. PA

The woods around the children's home were said to be a place of peace and refuge from Lennon's troubled childhood, where he went to play with friends, climb trees and dream hours away.

Lennon would also visit the home for its annual garden party and his early musical experiences were listening to the Salvation Army band at the events.

Major Drew McCombe, divisional leader for The Salvation Army, North West said: "Strawberry Field is special in the hearts of many people in Liverpool, the UK and across the world.

He added: "We at The Salvation Army are aiming to redevelop the site to do justice to the many people that have been supported by the children's home or formed a connection with the iconic Beatles song.

The original children's house was demolished and replaced with a smaller purpose-built home, which opened in the early 1970s. It closed in 2005 and is now a church and prayer centre.

The famous red wrought-iron gates marking its entrance were removed and replaced with replicas in May 2011.

It is still a popular stop for fans of the Beatles who pose for photos and write messages on the stone gate posts.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, said the work of the charity to redevelop the building for young people "are to be commended".

Peter Hooton, chairman of The Beatles Legacy Group, added: "I can think of no better way Strawberry Field could be re-developed in such an innovative way, which gives hope and job opportunities to vulnerable young people, whilst making a valuable and worthwhile contribution to The Beatles Legacy in Liverpool."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.