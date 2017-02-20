Angelina Jolie: 'Brad Pitt and I will always be a family'

The actress said she is confident she and Brad Pitt will remain a family unit.

'Brangelina' split in September 2016 PA

Angelina Jolie believes she and Brad Pitt will "always be a family," despite their high-profile divorce.

Speaking publicly about the relationship for the first time since Jolie filed for divorce last September, the actress maintained she is confident the pair will remain a unit.

In the wake of the split, Pitt, 53, lost custody of the couple's six children to the Lara Croft actress and also faced accusations of abuse towards one of his sons.

Pitt was later cleared of the allegations.

Jolie, 41, who cited irreconcilable differences when filing for separation, told the BBC the break-up had been a "very difficult time" for her.

"It was a very difficult time and we're a family. And we will always be a family," she said.

"And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years and have six children PA

"Brangelina," who starred together in the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs Smith, were together for 12 years - two of which were as a married couple after wedding in France in 2014.

Asked how she was coping since the couple parted ways, Jolie said: "Many, many people find themselves in this situation.

"My whole family - we've all being through a difficult time.

"My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through and as I said we are and forever will be a family and so that is my, that is how I am coping.

"I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Jolie had been speaking before the premiere of film First They Killed My Father, which she directed and is about the Cambodian genocide.