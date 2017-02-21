Mary Berry 'not tempted' to follow Bake Off to Channel 4

She revealed she wasn't asked to go to Channel 4, and wouldn't have been tempted by the money.

Mary Berry said she 'avoided being asked' to follow the hit show to Channel 4 PA

Mary Berry was never offered the opportunity to stay with the Great British Bake Off when it was poached by Channel 4, the hit television show's 81-year-old star has admitted, adding that she was never tempted by the suggestion of more money.

She told Radio Times magazine "no one was more surprised than me" when Bake Off left the BBC.

Asked if she had been tempted to follow the show by the prospect of a bigger pay cheque, the queen of baking replied: "No, I wasn't. And anyway, I was never asked to go."

"I avoided being asked. It was suggested what would happen if I did go to Channel 4, what I would get, the advantages," she said.

"But I didn't ever have a meeting with them. I'd made up my mind. To me, it's an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it."

Prue Leith is tipped to take Mary Berry's role on the new show PA

Berry is expected to be replace by the restaurateur Prue Leith when the show airs on Channel 4.

Also in her interview, Berry admitted she had her differences with co-star Paul Hollywood, the only member of the presenting team to move with the show, but said she "admired him a lot".

She called presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who also resisted the move from the BBC, "extraordinary," adding: "They are extremely bright and their humour is spontaneous and very cheeky. They are hilarious and I am so fond of them."

Berry said that she was no fan of the clean eating craze and has a glass of wine most evenings with supper, adding: "I don't do any of the clean food thing. It says sugar is out. There's nothing wrong with having a little sugar. I eat sugar and I'm not huge."