Singer David Cassidy reveals his battle with dementia

David Cassidy performs live in concert in London, 2008. PA

Former teen idol David Cassidy has said he is suffering from dementia.

Concerns were raised for the Partridge Family singer and actor, 66, after he forgot his words and appeared to fall off stage during a concert in California over the weekend.

He told People Magazine that he was fighting dementia, a disease his mother also suffered from.

He said: "I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming."

David Cassidy, pictured in Las Vegas in 2011. PA

Mr Cassidy's publicist confirmed his comments were accurate, but gave no further details.

The singer, whose hits "Cherish" and "I Think I Love You" had teenagers swooning in the 1970s, said he had decided to stop touring to "enjoy life" and concentrate on his health.

Mr Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy.