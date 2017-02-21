  • STV
Drake criticises Grammys for nominations as rap artist

ITV

Canadian singer claimed they nominated him as a rap artist 'because he's black'.

The singer from Toronto was nominated in eight categories
Canadian singer Drake has criticised the Grammy Awards for only nominating him in categories for rap artists.

His single "Hotline Bling" received two gongs at this year's ceremony in the categories of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

But the 30-year-old, who chose to miss this year's ceremony, has accused organisers of labelling the song as rap just because "he's black."

The singer performing in London earlier this month on his Boy Meets World tour
He told OVO radio show Beats 1: "I won two awards but I don't even want them cos it feels weird for some reason. It doesn't feel right to me.

"I feel almost like alienated or you're trying to purposely alienate me by making me win rap awards, or either just pacify me by handing me something, putting me in that category, cos it's the only place you can figure out where to put me.

"Maybe because I've rapped in the past or because I'm black, I can't figure out why."

Drake was the world's most streamed artist of 2016
Drake is currently touring in the UK on his "Boy Meets World" tour.

He said the Grammys tried to convince him to cancel two shows in Manchester to attend the ceremony.

