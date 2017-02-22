Madonna snaps newly adopted twins in matching tracksuits

The singer shared the image, saying: 'Today's blessing brought to you by Adidas!'

Pop star Madonna has posted a photo on Instagram of her newly adopted daughters in matching Adidas tracksuits.

The 58-year-old shared the image of her twin girls along with a message saying "Today's blessing brought to you by Adidas!".

The Malawian twins are dressed in gold and black tracksuits with gold ribbons and red nail polish to complete their look.

The singer recently announced to the world she had completed the adoption process of the four-year-old girls when she posted another photo to Instagram.

The image showed the sisters in matching polka dot dresses as they walked with their new mum through the middle of a field in Malawi.

The adoption of the twins marks the third time Madonna has gone through the adoption process in Malawi.

Previously the singer also adopted son David Banda in 2006, and daughter Mercy James in 2009, from the African country.

She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to British director Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes from a previous relationship.