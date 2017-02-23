  • STV
  • MySTV

Cheryl confirms pregnancy with baby bump campaign photo

ITV

The former Girls Aloud singer has finally gone public with her pregnancy.

Cheryl cradles her baby bump.
Cheryl cradles her baby bump. L'Oreal/PA

Pop star Cheryl has confirmed she is expecting her first child after she was pictured cradling her baby bump in a campaign photo.

The former X Factor judge has finally gone public with her pregnancy as she helped launch a new self-worth campaign for The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris.

It follows her previous refusals to comment on speculation that she and her boyfriend, One Direction star Liam Payne, were expecting a baby, although she had been pictured at an event with a noticeable bump on display.

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been dating for around a year.
Cheryl and Liam Payne have been dating for around a year. PA

Actress Dame Helen Mirren and X Factor winner Louisa Johnson are among the ambassadors to front the 'All Worth It' campaign.

It aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt.

Cheryl said: "I am so happy to support this partnership.

"Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority.

Cheryl's baby bump was on show as she launched a new campaign alongside other celebrities
Cheryl's baby bump was on show as she launched a new campaign alongside other celebrities L'Oreal/PA

"My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life."

Cheryl has been dating the One Direction singer for around a year after they announced their relationship on social media.

It's rumoured Cheryl and Liam have asked both their mums to move into their Surrey mansion once the baby is born.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.