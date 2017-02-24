Beyonce pulls out of Coachella on her doctor's advice

The pregnant pop star was due to headline the festival in California in April.

Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins earlier this month SIPA USA/PA

Pregnant Beyonce has pulled out of headlining this year's Coachella festival following advice from her doctor.

The pop star, who is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z, was due to top the bill at the Californian music and arts event on April 15 and 22 but had to cancel after being told by her doctor "to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months".

Other confirmed acts include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar SIPA USA/PA

Beyonce's management have confirmed that the singer will headline the event in 2018 instead.

Organisers have not yet announced who will replace Beyonce as the festival's 2017 headliner but other big name bookings already on the bill include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.