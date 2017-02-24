Foo Fighters announced as Glastonbury Saturday headliners

Band announced at a free concert they would take over Pyramid stage on June 24.

The invite-only event in Frome was the band's first concert in a year and a half PA

American rock band Foo Fighters have been announced as headliners for the last night of Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The band had been due to play the festival in 2015 but were forced to pull out when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg

Performing at a free concert in Frome, Somerset, on Friday, they revealed they will take over the event's Pyramid stage on Saturday June 25.

The invite-only event marked the band's first show in one and a half years.

They said: "It's been a long time. We gotta play a lot of songs."

Fans who were not fortunate enough to attend the gig at the Cheese and Grain were able to tune into the announcement via a live stream.

Glastonbury will be held in June this year PA

In the teasing video, event organisers pulled up to the location of the summer festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, only to find the band sitting ready to perform, four months early.

One said: "We are here to build the stage you will be performing on," before offering them the slot down the road in Frome instead.

The video then cut to the venue, where Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis introduced the group the stage and confirmed all suspicions.

The band had kept their fans in suspense, with cryptic clues to the big announcement on their website, designed to look like a flight check-in page.

People were told to choose a seat and wait until the live stream kicked off at 7.45pm.