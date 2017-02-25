  • STV
Oscars 2017: Stars warned against political 'babble'

ITV

Director David Mackenzie warned against the 'politicising' of award ceremonies.

Speeches at the Oscars could be dominated by Donald Trump.
Speeches at the Oscars could be dominated by Donald Trump. AP

Oscar winners should not "babble" on about political issues when accepting awards, a British director has said.

Scot David Mackenzie directed Hell Or High Water starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine, which has earned four Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

He warned against the "politicising" of award ceremonies ahead of Sunday's event, where speeches about President Donald Trump are expected.

Stars have used various events since Mr Trump's triumph in November's election to criticise the Republican and his policies.

Mr Trump famously clashed with Meryl Streep, describing her as "one of the most over-rated actresses" in Hollywood after she criticised him at the Golden Globes.

Speaking at a pre-Oscars party celebrating British nominees, Mackenzie said: "It's interesting. I think there's a lot of politicising going on at the moment.

"I hope the message doesn't get diluted by too much babble so I have mixed feelings about that."

This view was backed by British special effects superviser Neil Corbould, nominated for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, who said he believed political messages were for "another platform".

"It should be for the film people I think," he said. "Political is another platform. People are allowed to say what they want I suppose."

But others in the industry have said that artists have a "responsibility to speak out".

Scottish director David Mackenzie warned against political speeches.
Scottish director David Mackenzie warned against political speeches. PA

British actor David Harewood, who starred in TV shows Homeland and The Night Manager, said that "any attempt to bash Trump is good", adding: "Get your recorders out for some fun speeches."

Cara Speller, the British producer of Pear Cider And Cigarettes, which is nominated for best animated short film, said artists had a "responsibility to speak out".

She said: "Our very way of life is being threatened and curtailed," she said."Other people will put it much better than me but I think that's great and I think it's important actually."

Singer Jessie J, said the Oscars were a "perfect situation" to address political issues that "people are avoiding talking about".

She said: "Artists and performers and people in the limelight have to reflect the times. It is crucial for artists to reflect the times.

"For people to be able to have freedom in their speeches is a perfect situation to talk about what people are avoiding talking about."

