Lily Allen taunted by Twitter trolls over stillborn son

The singer had been tweeting in support of migrants when she was bombarded with abuse.

Lily Allen was sent abuse on social media over her stillborn son PA

Singer Lily Allen has been targeted by trolls taunting her over the death of her son who was stillborn in 2010.

The star had been trying to highlight the prejudice shown towards immigrants and Muslims by posting a series of tweets replacing the word "immigrants" or "Muslims" with "pensioners".

In the heated debate about older voters and Brexit, she wrote: "I don't hate all pensioners just the extremists. Can't you see this country is being taken over by hate extremist pensioners.

"Can't even get an appt at the doctors because pensioners just skip the queue, and claim all benefits. It has to stop."

Within moments Allen had received dozens of hateful messages, with two men blaming her for the death of her son, who died when the umbilical cord became wrapped around his neck.

Trolls also doctored a poll that Allen had created on Twitter to ask whether they thought Allen or Hitler had had a more negative effect on Europe over the last 100 years.

She wrote: "My poll was for 15-35 year olds. It was highjacked by middle aged angry white men with St George cross avatars (check out my timeline)."

Allen later announced that she was taking a break from Twitter, saying: "My timeline is full of the most disgusting, sexist, misogynistic, racist s***. Really, new levels. I'm no masochist so I'll be back x"

Another update read: "Hi, I'm Dennis, I'll be looking after lily's twitter for a while. I can only communicate in gif form,and I'm going on a hate blocking spree."