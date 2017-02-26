Oscars 2017: Everything you need to know about Academy Awards
The red carpet is being rolled out for the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ahead of the ceremony on Sunday 26 February.
As the Oscar statuettes get one final polish, here is all you need to know about Hollywood's big night, including the best film and acting nominees and when the show kicks off.
When does it start and where is it held?
The Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 15th year in a row. The show starts at 8.30pm local time, 1.30am GMT, but the stars will be arriving on the red carpet from around 3.30pm UK time.
Who is hosting?
US chat show king, Jimmy Kimmel, is making his Oscar hosting debut. He may be an Academy Awards novice, but he impressed as the host of the 2016 Emmy Awards.
Who are the guest presenters?
As is traditional, last year's winners will return to the stage to present the statuettes to this year's champions, so we will see Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander among others will be presenting.
Who Is Nominated?
Here is a list of the nominees for the main Oscars categories. For a full list visit Oscar.org.
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve: Arrival
- Mel Gibson: Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle: La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan
- Manchester By The Sea
- Barry Jenkins: Moonlight
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck: Manchester By The Sea
- Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling: La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington: Fences
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali: Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges: Hell Or High Water
- Lucas Hedges: Manchester By The Sea
- Dev Patel: Lion
- Michael Shannon: Nocturnal Animals
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert: Elle
- Ruth Negga: Loving
- Natalie Portman: Jackie
- Emma Stone: La La Land
- Meryl Streep: Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis: Fences
- Naomie Harris: Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman: Lion
- Octavia Spencer: Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams: Manchester By The Sea
Animated Feature Film
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
- Best feature-length documentary
- Fire At Sea
- Gianfranco Rosi And Donatella Palermo
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety And Hébert Peck
- Life, Animated
- Roger Ross Williams And Julie Goldman
- O.J.: Made In America
- Ezra Edelman And Caroline Waterlow
- 13th
- Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish
- Who are favourites to win?
La La Land, a love letter to Hollywood leads the way with 14 nominations and looks likely to be rewarded by Tinsel Town on the night with Best Picture and a Best Actress award for star Emma Stone. But it has stiff competition. Among others tipped to perform well are Moonlight, a coming-of-age story about a gay African-American man in Miami and Manchester by the Sea, about a Boston handyman coming to terms with a family tragedy.
Who is performing on the night?
Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who have all been nominated for best original song, will take to the stage to perform their up-for-an-Oscar tunes.
Follow all the red carpet arrivals and big winners at ITV.com/news.