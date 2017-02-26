Teletubbies celebrate 20th anniversary with birthday bash

Celebrities lined up to be photographed with the characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po.

The Teletubbies have celebrated their 20th anniversary - with Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po leaving celebrities starstruck at a bash to celebrate the landmark date.

Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins, ex-Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, presenter Nick Knowles and footballer Theo Walcott were among the stars who attended the party.

They lined up on the green carpet at the BFI Southbank to be photographed with the characters, who famously have antennas on their heads and TV screens on their stomachs.

ITV newsreader Charlotte Hawkins is pictured at the event PA

The show became a huge hit, spawning the chart-topping single Teletubbies Say Eh-oh!, and a successful British export - being seen by around one billion children in over 100 countries.

Teletubbies relaunched with a "contemporary look" in 2015, and the addition of a must-have 21st century gadget - a mobile-style phone.

Comedy star David Walliams and singer turned presenter Rochelle Humes recently signed up for voice roles in the new series to air next month.

It will also feature the voices of Fearne Cotton, Jim Broadbent and Jane Horrocks.

Other celebrities attending the launch included actress Claire Sweeney, Loose Women presenter Linda Robson and Holby City actor Tom Chambers.

TV presenter Nick Knowles was also at the party PA

Holby City actor Tom Chambers and his family queued up for a photo PA

They were given a sneak peek of the new series and danced along as the Teletubbies showed off their latest moves.

CBeebies' controller Kay Benbow said: "The beauty of Teletubbies is that it absolutely focuses on the very youngest audience.

"I think it's the audience that took the Teletubbies to their hearts. That's why it's still so loved today, because it starts with the children."

The new series begins on March 13 on CBeebies with extra programming to mark the anniversary on March 31.