'A true gentleman': Tributes flood in for Bill Paxton

Paxton at the People's Choice Awards earlier this month. AP

Tributes are pouring in for US actor Bill Paxton, who has died aged 61 due to complications following surgery.

The Hollywood Twister and Aliens star died on Saturday.

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D'Onofrio said Paxton was one of his favourite actors.

"Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us," he said.

Actor Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, said Paxton was a "kind man and true gentleman".

Jamie Lee Curtis, who performed with Paxton in True Lies in 1994, wrote on Twitter: "Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human."

She also sent her support and love to his family.

Tony Goldwyn, who plays the US president in Scandal, said: "We lost you WAY too soon."

"Devastated" actor Rob Lowe wrote a series of tweets paying tribute to his "close friend and one of the finest actors in the business".

He added: "In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest."

Actor Josh Gad said the loss was "beyond crushing".

"Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. Goodbye Private Hudson," he tweeted, referring to Paxton's character in Aliens.

Star Trek star William Shatner said: "Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news."

Ron Perlman tweeted a photo of the two of them together, saying "Bill was alive as alive can be", and "losing him is a gutpunch".

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips said he had recently worked with Paxton, and said he was "stunned and saddened" by his passing.

He tweeted: "I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP."