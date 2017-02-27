Hollywood tour bus group make surprise stop at Oscars

The tourists had no idea they were about to join the star-studded ceremony.

The fans get selfies and hugs with Nicole Kidman and Mahershala Ali. AP

Passengers on an open-top bus tour of Hollywood received a star-studded surprise when they were unexpectedly ushered into the Oscars.

Host Jimmy Kimmel said the unwitting guests had been told they were being taken to look round an exhibition, but were instead brought into the Dolby Theatre in the middle of the ceremony.

The shocked passengers whipped their mobile phones out to capture the moment and snap selfies with Mahershala Ali's best supporting actor Oscar.

Jennifer Aniston gifted her sunglasses to one lucky guest, while Ryan Gosling also slipped a present to another passenger.

After one fan told Kimmel Denzel Washingon was her favourite film star and she was on the tour with her fiance, Washington leaped out of his seat and pretended to marry them.

The starstruck passengers also queued up to kiss the hands of Meryl Streep and Halle Berry.

While Kimmel explained to them that Casey Affleck was an Oscar nominee and not "a vagrant".