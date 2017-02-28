Car which Tupac Shakur was shot in on sale for £1.2m

The US rapper was killed in a drive-by attack in 1996 at the age of just 25.

Shakur was in Death Row Records' Suge Knight when he was shot. momentsintime/AP

The car in which Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in has gone on sale for £1.2 million ($1.5 million).

The US rapper, whose hits include California Love and Changes, was killed in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996.

He was taken to hospital and put on a life support machine, but died six days later at the age of 25.

Tupac pictured three days before he was fatally shot in 1996. AP

Memorabilia dealer Moments in Time listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website.

Shakur was in the car with Knight when he was shot several times by a gunman in another vehicle. The murder has never been solved.

The car listing doesn't give any details on its history since Shakur's death.

But it appears to have been well-used with more than 92,000 miles on the clock.