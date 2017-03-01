New Beauty and the Beast film to feature gay romance

Disney's live-action remake will feature love story between Gaston and LeFou.

Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, and Gaston actor Luke Evans. AP

Disney's new Beauty and the Beast live-action film will feature a gay romance, its director has revealed.

Bill Condon revealed there the groundbreaking plot in an interview for Attitude magazine.

It's thought to be the first ever specifically gay romance to be featured in a Disney film.

The story centres Belle's frustrated suitor Gaston, played by Luke Evans, and his manservant LeFou, played by Josh Gad.

Le Fou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants. > It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. > And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. > And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie. Bill Condon

The storyline will be a side-plot to the main story around Belle, played by Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

A trailer clip released for the film shows LeFou extravagantly praising Gaston - who seems to revel in the attention.

Mr Condon said that the film has always struck a chord with gay audiences.

"Belle is seen as a bit of a freak within her community, this girl who reads and invents things and is a bit too clever for the local establishment," he said.

"And Beast is obviously persecuted because of his appearance."

Watson has also said that she wanted to make her character more feminist, and that she hoped audiences would see more of what made Belle different.

The news follows reports a Disney XD show, Star Vs The Forces Of Evil, aired its first gay cartoon kiss.