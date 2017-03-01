  • STV
  • MySTV

New Beauty and the Beast film to feature gay romance

ITV

Disney's live-action remake will feature love story between Gaston and LeFou.

Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, and Gaston actor Luke Evans.
Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, and Gaston actor Luke Evans. AP

Disney's new Beauty and the Beast live-action film will feature a gay romance, its director has revealed.

Bill Condon revealed there the groundbreaking plot in an interview for Attitude magazine.

It's thought to be the first ever specifically gay romance to be featured in a Disney film.

The story centres Belle's frustrated suitor Gaston, played by Luke Evans, and his manservant LeFou, played by Josh Gad.

Le Fou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants. > It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. > And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. > And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.
Bill Condon

The storyline will be a side-plot to the main story around Belle, played by Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

A trailer clip released for the film shows LeFou extravagantly praising Gaston - who seems to revel in the attention.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JG6f5_37tg | youtube

Mr Condon said that the film has always struck a chord with gay audiences.

"Belle is seen as a bit of a freak within her community, this girl who reads and invents things and is a bit too clever for the local establishment," he said.

"And Beast is obviously persecuted because of his appearance."

Watson has also said that she wanted to make her character more feminist, and that she hoped audiences would see more of what made Belle different.

The news follows reports a Disney XD show, Star Vs The Forces Of Evil, aired its first gay cartoon kiss.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.