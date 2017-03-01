Burglar jailed for breaking into Simon Cowell's home

Darren February stole £1m of jewellery and passports as the music mogul slept.

Simon Cowell Credit: PA

A burglar who stole almost £1 million worth of jewellery from Simon Cowell's home has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Darren February, 33, stole passports and jewellery from Cowell's west London home in December 2015 as the music mogul slept.

February is already in prison for eight and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving after knocking down biker Kenneth Baldwin and leaving him to die in the street.

Cowell said in a statement to the court: "The whole incident has been very traumatic and there is a constant fear that it may be repeated and that it may be worse next time.

"This incident has caused me great concerns about the security of my family. On reflection I am very scared of what could have happened to my son if the burglar had gone into his room.

"I could not bear to think of the consequences and also a lot would have happened if the burglar had come into our room."

February was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court.