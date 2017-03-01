Best picture error: Pair 'will not work at Oscars again'

Error led to La La Land being mistakenly announced as Best Picture at the Oscars.

PwC's Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan arrive at the Oscars with the envelopes. AP

The two accountants responsible for presiding over the best picture mistake will not work at the Oscars again, the film academy president said.

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), personally oversaw the vote counting, with Mr Cullinan handing an incorrect card to presenter Warren Beatty on the evening.

The error led to La La Land being mistakenly announced as the winner.

Fred Berger, producer of AP

Organisers were forced to halt their acceptance speech before film producer Jordan Horowitz revealed the correct card to the shocked audience.

He said: "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture," he said. "This is no joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."

Warren Beatty exits the stage after announcing the award for best picture. AP

At the time, PwC said: "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected.

"We... deeply regret that this occurred."