BBC newsreader condemned over mouse killing 'jokes'

James Kelly took photos of the 'little fella' before a colleague stamped it to death.

BBC Broadcasting House has an apparent vermin problem. PA

A BBC newsreader has been criticised for appearing to joke about his colleague stamping on and killing a mouse.

James Kelly took photos of the "little fella", who he dubbed "newsmouse", on the carpeted floor at New Broadcasting House.

The Radio 2 journalist and newsreader wrote on twitter: "Who says we have a vermin problem?"

He later updated his followers: "A World Service colleague has killed the #newsmouse with his boot! 'It would have chewed through our cables' was the reason given. Brutal."

He added: "RIP newsmouse."

In a further update on Wednesday, Kelly told his twitter followers: "Nothing seen so far tonight".

Kelly was blasted on twitter for his posts on the social media site.

One follower wrote: "It's illegal. Happy to notify RSPCA," adding: "That is cruelty and against the law... not humane."

Kelly said that he "didn't approve" but "I guess it was quicker than a trap or poison..."

Animal charity the Royal Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (RSPCA) called the incident "shocking".

In a statement, it said: "Most healthy mice would run away fast from a person so it may be that this poor creature was sick or injured, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is a horrible thing to do to a defenceless rodent."

Staff complained that New Broadcasting House had a mouse problem just weeks after moving into the building in 2013.