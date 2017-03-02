Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused as a child

The 79-year-old actress and activist made the revelation in an online interview.

Jane Fonda, pictured last month. AP

Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has revealed she was raped and sexually abused when she was young.

The 79-year-old star made the revelation while discussing feminism and being an activist in an interview with fellow actress Brie Larson for Net-A-Porter.

She told the online magazine: "I've been raped, I've been sexually abused as a child and I've been fired because I wouldn't sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn't do or say the right thing."

The double Oscar-winning actress and fitness guru didn't elaborate on the incidents, but said she knows young girls who didn't even know they've been raped.

The Hollywood actress said she knows other young girls who've been raped. AP

She said: "I know young girls who've been raped and didn't even knowit was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said 'no' the wrong way.'

"One of the great things the women's movement has done is to make us realise that [rape and abuse is] not our fault.

"We were violated and it's not right."

The Grace and Frankie actress said feminism was in her DNA, but admits "it took a long time, though, because I was brought up with the disease to please."

She added: "'No' is a complete sentence." I wish I had known that when I was younger.