X Factor star proposes as Finland legalises gay marriage

Saara with girlfriend Meri who is also her manager. PA

X Factor star Saara Aalto has proposed to her girlfriend on the same day gay marriage was legalised in her native Finland.

The 29-year-old singer appeared to pop the question to her manager Meri Sopanen on Twitter.

She wrote: "Same sex marriage is legal in Finland today!!! Would you marry me @MeriSopanen?"

Saara, who has recently signed a five album deal with Sony, said she hopes to walk down the aisle in 2018.

The wedding venue will reportedly be "somewhere warm" and she wants her X Factor mentor Sharon Osbourne to come.