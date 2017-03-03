Sir Bruce Forsyth 'spent five nights in intensive care'

The veteran entertainer reportedly developed a severe chest infection.

Sir Bruce is reportedly unwell with a chest infection PA

Sir Bruce Forsyth has spent five nights in intensive care after he caught a severe chest infection, according to reports.

The veteran TV entertainer is said to have been taken to hospital on Sunday after becoming unwell, and remained in the unit on Thursday night.

The Daily Mail said the 89-year-old was expected to move to a private room on Friday before returning home with his wife Lady Wilnelia.

A friend of the former Strictly Come Dancing host told the paper: "Wilnelia was by his bedside virtually the entire time, and has been amazing.

"Now Bruce just wants to get home, and slowly build his strength back up again. He remains in great spirits."

Sir Bruce had surgery in 2015 after suffering two aneurysms, which were discovered after he was tested following a fall at his home in Surrey.

He left Strictly in 2014 but his manager denied reports in October that Sir Bruce had retired from entertainment altogether.

Ian Wilson said: "As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues.

"His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business."