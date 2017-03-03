Sir Rod Stewart sorry for 'mock Isis execution' video

The 72-year-old says his actions while on tour have been 'misinterpreted'.

Video: The clip showed the start performing a mock execution. Penny Lancaster/Instagram

Singer Sir Rod Stewart has offered his "deepest apologies" after he was filmed appearing to re-enact an Isis-style beheading in the desert.

A video of the 72-year-old was posted on wife Penny Lancaster's Instagram account - then later deleted - showing the couple with friends while on his world tour.

It appeared to show the group performing a mock execution similar to those carried out by the terror group.

The star said in a statement: "From re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

"Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended."

The video was filmed while the star was in Abu Dhabi.

