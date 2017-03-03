  • STV
Sir Bruce Forsyth 'to return home' from intensive care

The veteran entertainer, 89, was reportedly struck down with a chest infection.

Sir Bruce spent five nights in intensive care with a chest infection
Sir Bruce spent five nights in intensive care with a chest infection PA

Sir Bruce Forsyth is set to return home after being treated in intensive care for five days with a chest infection.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host, 89, was reported to have been taken to hospital last Sunday after coming down with a severe infection.

His wife, Lady Wilnelia, spent most of the past week by Sir Bruce's bedside, according to the Daily Mail.

On Friday, his manager revealed that Sir Bruce was scheduled to return home later that day.

"He and his family would also like to say a special thank you to all the NHS doctors, nurses and staff at St Peter's Hospital for their kindness and care," his manager said.

Lady Wilnelia has been married to Sir Bruce since 1983
Lady Wilnelia has been married to Sir Bruce since 1983 PA

The Daily Mail reported that Lady Wilnelia had been with her husband "virtually the entire time" at St Peter's.

It also said that the former Sunday Night at the London Palladium star remained "in great spirits".

Sir Bruce's health has been a subject of concern over the past two years.

In 2015 he was forced to undergo surgery after suffering two aneurysms, discovered when Sir Bruce fell at his Surrey home.

Lady Wilnelia reported that that operation had left her husband struggling to walk.

In October last year, Sir Bruce's team denied reports he had retired completely from the entertainment industry.

His manager said at the time: "As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues.

"His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business."

