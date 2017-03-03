  • STV
Alabama drive-in cancels Beauty and the Beast showings

ITV

Theatre cancelled all showings of new film to protest gay character's inclusion.

Josh Gad, left, plays LeFou alongside Luke Evans as Gaston
Josh Gad, left, plays LeFou alongside Luke Evans as Gaston AP

A classic American drive-in movie theatre has cancelled all screenings of Disney's new live action remake of Beauty and the Beast in protest at there being a gay character in the film.

The remake's director announced this week that LeFou, an overt admirer of butch macho-man Gaston even in the cartoon version, would be part of what's thought to be Disney's first specifically gay storyline.

It will focus on Gaston (Luke Evans) who is keenly pursuing the less-than-interested Belle, and his devoted manservant LeFou, played by Josh Gad.

"Le Fou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants," Bill Condon told Attitude magazine, going on to promise an "exclusively gay moment" towards the end.

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Dekalb County, Alabama, wasted no time in posting its decision to axe the film from its schedule on Facebook.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JG6f5_37tg | youtube

"We are first and foremost Christians," they said.

"When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand."

It follows a petition on "pro-life and pro-family" website LifePetitions calling on people to boycott the film in a similar protest. Posted on Thursday, by Friday it had already attracted more than 55,000 signatures.

The theatre's decision drew derision online, with commenters criticising them for discrimination.

Many also pointed out the owners appeared to have no such qualms about showing the raunchy Fifty Shades Darker.

Meanwhile, a poster for Fierce - a film following a group of drag artists - features on the 'Coming Soon' section of their website.

.
www.henagardrivein.com

The status by the theatre reads:

It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is "premiering" their first homosexual character. If we can not take our 11-year-old granddaughter and eight-year-old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That's fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language.
Henagar Drive-In Theatre statement

