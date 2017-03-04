Adele hits back at critics over Grammys 'Shrek dress'

Singer hit back over claims she looked like Fiona from Shrek when she wore a green Givenchy gown.

Adele pictured in the Givenchy designer dress as she collected an award. AP

Adele has angrily hit back at critics who said she looked like Fiona from Shrek when she wore a green gown at last month's Grammys.

During a gig in Perth, Australia, the singer reportedly told fans: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona.

"I don't f****** care. It was Givenchy Couture, they can say what they want."

The Sun also quoted the 28-year-old as saying: "Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."

But social media users said her outfit made her resemble the princess and green-skinned ogre Fiona, voiced by Cameron Diaz, in the Shrek films.

Adele won five Grammys including best album, record and song of the year for single "Hello".

She also performed a musical tribute to the late George Michael.