Russia could ban new 'gay' Beauty and the Beast film

MP says same-sex storyline in the Disney remake could fall foul of ban on 'gay propaganda'.

A Russian lawmaker says the new Disney film should be banned if it 'promotes' homosexuality. Disney/YouTube

Russian officials have been urged to look into whether the new Beauty and the Beast blockbuster should be banned because it includes a gay storyline.

Director Bill Condon revealed there will be a same-sex romance in the new Disney live action remake, which stars Emma Watson as Beauty and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

Russian MP Vitaly Milonov has said that could mean it falls foul of laws banning "gay propaganda", according to Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Mr Milonov, a member of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, urged the culture ministry to urgently investigate whether it should be banned from all cinemas in the country.

"The public cannot watch silently as the film's distributors offer open, blatant and shameless propaganda for sin and perverted sexual relations under the guise of a children's story." Vitaly Milonov

Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, and Gaston actor Luke Evans. AP

The same-sex storyline will be a side-plot to the main story and revolves around Belle's frustrated suitor Gaston, played by Luke Evans, and his manservant LeFou (Josh Gad).

Beauty and the Beast is due to be released on March 16 in Russia.