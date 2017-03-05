'I'm married': Adele finally confirms she wed Simon Konecki

Singer confirmed she had wed her long-time partner and father of her son Angelo at a concert.

Adele pictured with Simon Konecki in 2013. PA

Adele has confirmed that she has married her Simon Konecki, her long-time partner and father of her four-year-old son Angelo.

The singer made the revelation during a concert in Brisbane, Australia after much speculation about her marital status since she was pictured wearing a wedding band.

The 28-year-old had also referred to her "husband" during an acceptance speech at the Grammys awards last month.

The singer has thanked her 'husband' for his support at the recent Grammys. AP

In video shared on social media, Adele confirmed she has tied the knot on stage as she spoke about her worldwide smash hit Someone Like You.

She said: "That feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that. And that was what the song was about."

"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person."