Leaked Glastonbury line-up 'fake news', says organiser

Emily Eavis told Twitter follows: 'The actual line-up will be with you soon.'

Tens of thousands of music fans attend the fesitval PA

A leaked line-up for this year's Glastonbury Festival has been labelled as "fake news" by the event's organiser.

Emily Eavis, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, rubbished the information that appeared on fan-run website Clashfinder over the weekend.

The website listed Craig David, Elbow, Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Stormzy as acts to appear at the festival, with Ed Sheeran headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

It also named Diana Ross as appearing in the acclaimed "legends" slot on Sunday afternoon.

Emily Eavis branded the leaked line-up 'fake news' PA

Using the hashtag "fake news", Ms Eavis wrote on Twitter: "Don't believe everything you read, our line-up has not been leaked. The actual line-up will be with you soon".

So far organisers have announced Foo Fighters and Radiohead as headliners while singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has also self-confirmed.

This year's event, held between June 21 to 25, is expected to attract around 170,000 music fans.