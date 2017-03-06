  • STV
Model Chrissy Teigen reveals postnatal depression battle

ITV

The US presenter said she wanted to open up to show the condition 'can happen to anybody'.

Teigan said she struggled to come to terms with her depression.
Chrissy Teigen has revealed she had been struggling with post-natal depression since the birth of her daughter Luna last year.

The model and presenter said she wanted to open up about her experiences to show that the condition "can happen to anybody".

In an open letter to US Glamour, Teigen described how she had spent long periods shut in the dark and feeling unable to leave the house.

The star, who is married to singer John Legend, described her confusion as she tried to come to terms with her feelings of misery despite her joy at her "perfect" daughter.

"I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy," she wrote in the article.

"I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny.

"But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn't control it. And that's part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I'm struggling. Sometimes I still do."

Teigen underwent IVF after she and her husband struggled to conceive,
Teigen underwent IVF after she and her husband struggled to conceive, AP

Teigen, who is known for her bubbly and forthright views on Twitter, said that she is now taking an antidepressant and is also in therapy.

"I'm speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone," she wrote.

"I also don't want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody.

"But one thing I do know is that - for me - just merely being open about it helps."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.