Reality TV star Billie Faiers gives birth to baby boy

It is the second child for The Only Way is Essex star and her fiance Greg Shepherd.

TOWIE's Billie Faiers has given birth to a baby boy.

The reality TV star revealed the good news by posting an Instagram snap of fiance Greg Shepherd carrying the newborn in a car seat.

She captioned it with the words: "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy.

"We love you more than words can describe, you are truly perfect in every way."

It is the 27-year-old's second child with Greg, who she has been engaged to since 2014.

The couple already have three-year-old daughter Nelly Elizabeth.

In 2015 Faiers was named Celebrity Mum of the Year.