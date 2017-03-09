  • STV
  • MySTV

Ed Sheeran 'made up' sword story about Princess Beatrice

ITV

James Blunt says the singer cut himself and was not struck by the royal.

Blunt says he and Sheeran made the story for a joke
Blunt says he and Sheeran made the story for a joke PA

Ed Sheeran made up the story about Princess Beatrice cutting his face with a sword as a joke, his pop star friend James Blunt has claimed.

Beatrice, 28, was pretending to "knight" Blunt when she swung the ceremonial blade over her shoulder, striking Sheeran, it was reported.

But Blunt, 43, has now said it was a joke he and Sheeran concocted.

He told Shortlist Magazine: "Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself.

"We made a fancy story up, people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.

"It's bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him," he added, before joking: "He must be desperate - he's trying to sell records."

Reports first surfaced in November that Sheeran, 26, went to hospital to have stitches on his cheek after the incident occurred at a party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

It was reported while the Duke of York was away on business, Beatrice's mother Sarah, Duchess of York was at the do.

Sheeran, who still has the scar on his face, apparently returned to the party, which he is said to have attended with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, after leaving hospital.

Princess Beatrice did not cut Sheeran, Blunt has said
Princess Beatrice did not cut Sheeran, Blunt has said PA

The Shape Of You singer has commented on the scar several times during interviews but has repeatedly said he is "not sure" if he can talk about how it happened.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show in January, Sheeran said: "For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out, the alleged story came out."

He told the BBC1 programme: "I can't talk about it. I don't know what will happen if I do."

He added: "I remember telling my dad about it and he didn't believe me and said, 'No, what really happened?"'

A spokesman for Beatrice and Sheeran's publicist have been contacted for comment.

Blunt's spokesman said they would not be commenting.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.