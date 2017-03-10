  • STV
  • MySTV

Ed Sheeran's album breaks record for male artist in UK

ITV

His third album had a staggering 672,000 sales and streams in its opening week.

Ed Sheeran also broke records in the singles charts
Ed Sheeran also broke records in the singles charts PA

Ed Sheeran's ÷ [Divide] has become the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK ever.

The singer's third record, released last Friday, shot to the top of the charts with a staggering 672,000 sales and streams in its opening week - more than the rest of the Official Charts Company's top 500 albums combined.

Sheeran also broke records in the singles charts, with nine of Divide's songs inside the top 10 while the remainder of the album's tracks lie within the top 20.

The chart is led by Sheeran's Shape Of You for the ninth straight week, ahead of Galway Girl, Castle On The Hill, Perfect and New Man - the first time an artist has ever held the top five spots.

Upon hearing the news, the singer-songwriter told the Official Charts Company he was "buzzing".

Divide's total sales mean it has already surpassed the double-platinum mark
Divide's total sales mean it has already surpassed the double-platinum mark PA

Speaking to Radio 1's Greg James, he said: "I never expected to have nine songs in the top 10 ever in my life so yeah, I don't know, something's gone wrong.

"But I'm definitely very, very happy about it."

Divide's total sales mean it has already surpassed the double-platinum mark and it has also achieved the biggest one-week vinyl album sales in more than 20 years.

The only albums to have sold more in their first seven days in chart history are Adele's 25 and Oasis's Be Here Now, which shifted 800,000 and 696,000 copies respectively.

Sheeran's triumphant return has also renewed interest in his other two records
Sheeran's triumphant return has also renewed interest in his other two records PA

The album's success was largely driven by physical sales at 62%, with downloads at 26% and streaming equivalent sales at 12% - the highest first-week streaming sales for an album ever.

Sheeran's triumphant return has also renewed interest in his other two records, with X (Multiply) in fourth in the album charts and + (Plus) up to fifth, behind Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer, which drops to third, and Rag'n'Bone Man's Human in second.

Ben Cook, president of Atlantic Records UK, called Sheeran "one of a kind", adding that the album was "an incredible musical statement".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.