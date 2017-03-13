Kim Kardashian West begged Paris robbers: 'Let me live'

The reality TV star reveals she thought she would be shot in the head.

Kim Kardashian West has spoken about her ordeal. AP

Kim Kardashian West has revealed new details of how she was held at gunpoint in Paris - including pleading with the armed robbers to "let me live".

The reality TV star said she feared robbers would "shoot me in the head" as they raided a private residence in the French capital in October, taking jewellery worth several million dollars.

Kardashian West, who is married to rapper Kanye West, discusses the robbery in tearful scenes from the new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a preview for the show, she said: "They had the gun up to me and I knew they were just going to shoot me in the head.

"Then he ducktapes my face.

"Please I have a family. Let me live."

In another preview, published by E!, Kardashian West said the robbers demanded money but she told them: "I don't have any money."

"They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs," she added.

"That's when I saw the gun, like clear as day.

"I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

Kardashian West is also shown telling her sisters Khloe and Kourtney that she had a "split second" to decide whether to try to escape.

Officers outside the residence in Paris where the robbery happened. AP

"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision'," she said.

"Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it.

"Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f*****.

"There's no way out."