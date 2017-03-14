Beauty and the Beast shelved in Malaysia amid gay scene row

The movie had approval following a minor cut but has been indefinitely postponed.

Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, and Gaston actor Luke Evans. AP

The new 'Beauty and the Beast' movie will not be released in mainly Muslim Malaysia, despite approval following a minor cut involving a "gay moment".

The country's two main cinema chains said the film, due to begin screening Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely.

No reason was given for the decision by Walt Disney.

Film Censorship Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid said he did not know why the film had been postponed as it was approved after a minor gay scene was axed.

The new movie has sparked controversy. AP

He said scenes promoting homosexuality were forbidden and that the film was given a P13 rating, which requires parental guidance for children under 13 years of age.

"We have approved it but there is a minor cut involving a gay moment. It is only one short scene but it is inappropriate because many children will be watching this movie," said Abdul Halim.

He added that there was no appeal from Disney about the decision to cut the gay scene.

Disney officials have yet to respond to a request for comment, the Associated Press said.

The film's characters include manservant LeFou, who plays the sidekick to the story's villain Gaston, and, according to director Bill Condon, "is confused about his sexuality." Condon has described a brief scene as a "gay moment."

Last week, Russia approved the movie but banned children under 16 from watching it.

Russian MP Vitaly Milonov had said the movie could falls foul of laws banning "gay propaganda", according to Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

In 2010, Malaysia's censors loosened decades of restrictions on sexual and religious content in movies, but still kept a tight restrictions on tiny bikinis, kisses and passionate hugs.

The new rules allowed depiction of gay characters, but only if they show repentance or are portrayed in a negative light.