Edinburgh International Festival launches 70th programme

Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker and violinist Nicola Benedetti among those featuring.

Edinburgh festival: Jarvis Cocker and Nicola Benedetti will appear. Chris Radburn/Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images

Scots violinist Nicola Benedetti and Pulp star Jarvis Cocker will be among the performers at the 70th Edinburgh International Festival.

Organisers revealed the latest line-up for the arts festival on Wednesday, with more than 2000 performers from 40 nations to appear.

Other notable artists included Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey, sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar, conductor Riccardo Chailly and bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

Also taking part with be companies and ensembles such as the Old Vic Theatre Company, Italian opera house Teatro Regio Torino, dance company Nederlands Dans Theater, the orchestra of Milan's opera house La Scala Filarmonica della Scala, and a celebration of the music of psychedelic-folk legends the Incredible String Band.

The International Festival was established in 1947 in the aftermath of the Second World War with the stated aim to "provide a platform for the flowering of the human spirit".

Festival director Fergus Linehan said: ''Since 1947, the International Festival has extended an invitation from the people of Scotland to people all over the world, to join us in celebrating the unparalleled creativity and talent that great artists bring to Edinburgh.

"In our 70th anniversary year, it feels more important than ever, perhaps, that we celebrate the founding values of the International Festival and that through a shared celebration of artistic excellence and cultural exchange, we 'provide a platform for the flowering of the human spirit' and to continue to welcome the world to our city."

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Edinburgh International Festival has entertained, delighted and provoked audiences for 70 years, helping to shape Scotland's identity as progressive, welcoming and world-renowned in its delivery of high-quality arts.

"Countless countries have followed our example ever since to develop their own festivals.

"As in 1947, the International Festival's inclusive ethos towards international artists and audiences is just as important and relevant today."

She added: "This year, the Scottish Government's expo fund will support local theatres and scriptwriters to examine the origins of European drama, a timely theme considering the discourse taking place in many European countries right now.

"Cultural expression is more important than ever in times of economic or political uncertainty."

Tickets go on sale in a priority period to Festival Friends and Patrons on March 18, with public sales going live at 10am on Saturday, March 25.



