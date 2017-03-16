Still Game returning to TV screens for another series

Jack, Victor and co will be back for six more episodes later this year.

Still Game: Jack and Victor will return for series eight this year. BBC

Still Game is to return for an eighth series after its success comeback last year.

The hit comedy show, written by and starring Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, will return as a six-part series on BBC One later this year.

The core cast, which also includes Paul Riley, Jane McCarry, Mark Cox, Sanjeev Kohli and Gavin Mitchell, will reprise their roles.

It will be filmed at a purpose-built set at BBC Scotland's Dumbarton Studios, where River City is made, as well as on location in and around Glasgow over the summer.

The show returned last year after a nine-year hiatus and went straight on to the national BBC One network for the first time.

In Scotland, the last series was said to be the most watched non-sporting programme in more than a decade, with weekly episodes attracting over half of the total audience.

Hemphill said: "We can't wait to get started on the next batch of adventures with Jack and Victor. We have lots of surprises in store for you."

Kiernan said: "Chuffed to bits to be coming back for series eight. Greg and I have been cooking up some absolute corkers and we can't wait to show you what they are."

Shane Allen, the BBC's controller of comedy commissioning, said: "It's rare for a show to attain the status of comedy classic whilst it's still on air.

"Ford and Greg are at the height of their creative powers and audiences all over the UK just adore their world with these fantastic characters.

"If previous audience figures are anything to go by, let's hope the national grid can handle the demand."

The original run of the comedy, featuring the lives of pensioners Jack and Victor, aired for six series between 2002 and 2007 before transferring from BBC Scotland to BBC Two across the country.

The new series will air on BBC One.