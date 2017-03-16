Eddie Izzard's Whisky Galore! remake given release date
The new version of the Ealing Studios classic will hit the big screen in May.
A remake of the 1949 film Whisky Galore! is set to be released in cinemas this May.
The movie, which stars Eddie Izzard and Gregor Fisher, premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival last year.
It tells the tale of the sinking of the SS Politician, a ship which sailed into history when it ran aground on a sandbank near the isle of Eriskay in February 1941.
Islanders rescued the ship's crew and later returned for the thousands of bottles of malt it was carrying.
Whisky Galore! - which is a remake of the classic Ealing Studios film based on the novel by Sir Compton Mackenzie - will be released in cinemas on May 5.
